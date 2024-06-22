Derry edge Kerry to reach All-Ireland minor final

Ronan Canavan and Ronan Carroll vie for possession during Derry's win over Kerry [Inpho]

Holders Derry edged out Kerry by a single point, 1-13 to 1-12, at Cusack Park, to secure their place in the All-Ireland minor football final.

After Kerry registered the first score of the game, goals at either end of the pitch left the score 1-1 to 0-1 after seven minutes.

Luke Grant teed up Dylan Rocks for the Oak Leafers' goal, then Eoin O'Flaherty replied with a flicked effort from close range after meeting a probing delivery from Seán Ó Cuinn.

Helped by a slight wind, Kerry led 1-7 to 1-4 at the interval, but points from Eamon Young (2) and Ger Dillon within four minutes of the resumption wiped out Derry's deficit.

Six points were then shared between the teams to leave the score at 1-10 apiece, before the Ulster county edged ahead for the first time since their sixth-minute goal when Dillon and Young both pointed from play.

Joey McCarthy and James Sargent exchanged scores from frees, with Aodhan Ó Beaglaoich completing the scoring in the second of three minutes of stoppage time.

Kerry's Gearóid White was the game's top scorer with five points, while Sargent and Young both contributed four points for the defending All-Ireland champions.

Armagh and Mayo will contest the second semi-final at Pearse Park on Sunday (17:30 BST).