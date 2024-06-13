Derry City seal third win in a row with late goal

Derry City's Mark Connolly and James Akintunde of Bohemians battle for possession [Inpho]

Derry City remain two points behind Premier Division leaders Shelbourne thanks to a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Thursday.

Substitute Danny Mullen’s late winner secured a third win in a row for the Candystripes for the first time this season.

Sadou Diallo’s first goal since 2022 levelled for Derry just two minutes after Danny Grant opened the scoring for Alan Reynolds’ hosts.

The victory sees the visitors move 10 points ahead of champions Shamrock Rovers, who went down 2-1 to St Patrick's Athletic.

The first half was a busy affair at a bright but breezy Dalymount Park.

Derry had the first chance of the game on seven minutes as Michael Duffy's header at the back post struck the upright.

Six minutes later Diallo fouled Dayle Rooney in the box at the other end and referee Rob Hennessy pointed to the spot. Brian Maher made an excellent save from Jordan Flores’ penalty but Grant was quickest to react to bury the rebound.

Kacper Chorazka denied Pat Hoban from close-range just two minutes later, then Diallo redeemed himself almost immediately as he finished first-time from the resulting corner.

On 22 minutes, the swirling wind was wreaking havoc as Chorazka was forced to tip Cameron Dummigan’s wind-assisted cross onto the crossbar and over.

The resulting corner was played short to Paul McMullan and, incredibly, his delivery was caught in the blustery conditions and rattled the post as Derry struck the woodwork for the third time in the opening period.

Before the whistle, Will Patching forced another save from Bohs’ Polish stopper as City’s English midfielder saw his free-kick well stopped.

The second half was a more cagey affair with chances at a premium.

Ben Doherty’s late header was cleared off the line by Martin Miller before City stunned Dalymount with almost the last kick.

A long ball forward from Shane McEleney was flicked on by Cameron McJannett into the path of Mullen who took an excellent touch before rifling into the bottom corner to seal a big three points.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ men now have a week off before welcoming Drogheda United to the Brandywell on 28 June.