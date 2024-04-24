Derry City handed suspended partial stadium closure

Derry City have been issued a suspended partial closure of the Brandywell Stadium by an independent disciplinary committee.

The decision comes after incidents during and after the League of Ireland Premier Division fixture between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

The Candystripes lost the game 3-1 and there was crowd trouble outside the stadium with visiting fans forced to gather in the centre circle after the final whistle.

During the game, a pyrotechnic thrown from outside the stadium landed on the field.

The suspended closure will come into effect should similar incidents occur during Derry's next home league game against Shelbourne on Monday, 6 May.

City have also been fined an undisclosed amount over the incidents.

A statement from the League of Ireland said: "The League of Ireland and FAI are committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials, staff and spectators at all our fixtures."