Derry beaten again in Christy Ring Cup Final

Derry suffered a second successive Christy Ring Cup Final defeat as they were beaten 4-21 to 1-22 by Kildare at Croke Park but Donegal and Fermanagh secured Nicky Rackard Cup and Lory Meagher Cup triumphs at headquarters.

Goals from Muiris Curtin and Jack Sheridan helped Kildare lead Derry 2-12 to 0-12 at half-time in the Christy Ring decider.

Derry cut the margin to a single point after half-time but David Qualter's goal re-established the Lilywhites' control as James Burke fired their fourth goal, with 'majors' from Cormac O'Doherty, who finished with 1-11, and Richie Mullan coming too late for the Oak Leafers.

Two late goals from Josh Cronolly McGee helped Donegal beat Mayo 3-17 to 0-22 in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final.

Mayo led 0-12 to 0-8 at half-time and while Ruairi Campbell hit Donegal's first goal in the 45th minute, the Connacht county still led by five with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Cronnolly McGee's two goals and points from Campbell and Stephen Gillespie turned the game on its head as Donegal snatched an improbable 3-17 to 0-22 victory.

Brian Teehan also netted two goals in Fermanagh 3-22 to 2-20 Lory Meagher Final win over Longford.

Teehan had the ball in the net in the sixth minute - only for it to be disallowed - but he did register a three-pointer 11 minutes later which helped the Ernemen lead 1-14 to 0-9 at half-time.

Danann McKeogh's goal immediately after the resumption extended Fermanagh's advantage before a Longford revival was sparked by David Buckley's goal.

Teehan's second 'major' in the 56th minute appeared to have closed out the game but a Joe Rabbitt goal set up a nervous finish for Fermanagh as they had Rory Porteous sent off before scores from Luca McCusker and a point from John Paul McGarry sealed their victory.