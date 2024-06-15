Derry beat Westmeath to avoid early All-Ireland exit

Conor McCluskey (left) scored Derry's first goal near the end of the first half [Getty Images]

Derry kept alive their hopes of winning a first All-Ireland Football title in over 30 years as they held off a spirited Westmeath 2-7 to 0-9 in Newry to advance to the preliminary quarter-finals.

Needing a win to make the last 12 of the Sam Maguire series, the Oak Leafers led 1-5 to 0-5 at the break thanks to Conor McCluskey's goal.

But having stretched their lead out to four points early in the second half, Derry conceded three points in a row as Westmeath - who needed a draw to progress - sensed a major upset.

However, following a nail-biting period, Emmett Bradley eased Derry nerves with a goal to secure their first championship win of the year and seal their place in Monday's draw.

