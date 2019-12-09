Derrius Guice's latest injury left the Redskins both dejected and concerned

Redskins running back Derrius Guice has shown plenty of promise when he's been on the field.

But staying on the field has been the hardest part for the second-year veteran. In his first NFL preseason game, Guice tore his left ACL against the Patriots, forcing him to miss the entire 2018 season. In Week 1 of 2019, Guice tore the meniscus in his right knee. He landed on injured reserve and missed the next eight games.

In Sunday's 20-15 loss to Green Bay, Guice was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with another knee injury, one in his ACL repaired left knee. After breaking off a 23-yard run down the right sideline, Guice was upended on a direct helmet-to-knee collision.

The result of the hit is unclear, as Guice will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan, as well as multiple Redskins players, were asked in the locker room about Guice's injury. They were both dejected and concerned for the young running back.

"Just his reaction to it, it was kind of frightening. I know what he's been through," running back Adrian Peterson said. "That's the last thing that he needs is another serious injury. I told him, 'Take the positives. I know you wanted to be out there and finish the game, but it could have been worse than what it was.'"

Guice finished the game with 42 yards on just five carries.

"That's my guy. That's like my little brother," Chris Thompson said. "To see this continually happen to him, it sucks. Every time he's getting, showing what he's able to do, something happens."

Entering Sunday, Guice was coming off the heels of his best game as a professional. In Week 13, the LSU product finished with a career-high 129 yards on just 10 carries to go along with two touchdowns.

While the team has yet to announce the severity of the injury, sports medical analyst and longtime Chargers' physician Dr. David Chao believes that Guice suffered a mild MCL sprain, which would be a positive sign for Guice, if true.

Callahan seemed to be a little more concerned.

"Right now, I'm just worried about where he is currently," the interim head coach said. "Overall, it's unfortunate that he's been banged up and nicked up. I'm just curious to see how he comes out of this game with whatever injury he sustained."

Callahan's concern is certainly warranted. After all, Guice told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay "all is well" following the Patriots game in 2018, the same game he tore his ACL in. After Week 1, then-head coach Jay Gruden did not report an injury to Guice in his postgame press conference. Later in the week, the team announced he was being placed on injured reserve.

So, if Guice's injuries in the past are any indication, nothing is for sure until the MRI results come back.

"It sucks that it keeps happening to his knees," Thompson said. "That's how he makes his money. Just to see that, it's rough, but I know he's going to do everything, work his butt off to get back."

