Derrius Guice out this week

Washington still doesn’t know how serious Derrius Guice‘s knee injury is.

It’s at least sufficiently serious to keep him from playing this week.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Guice has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Interim coach Bill Callahan didn’t have any information beyond this week, but there are only three games left.

Guice is getting an MRI on his knee after leaving yesterday’s loss to Green Bay, having missed his entire rookie season and half of this season because of knee problems.