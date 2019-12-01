Derrius Guice teases Cam Sims and Shaun Dion Hamilton after Alabama loses to Auburn

It's been a tough few weeks for Alabama football.

Two weeks after they lost to LSU at home, they lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season to a hip injury.

Fast forward to today. The Crimson Tide were in a shootout with hated rival Auburn Tigers and lining up for a field goal to tie the game at 48 in the closing minutes.

Kicker Joseph Bulovas sent a 30-yard kick right off the upright to all but seal their second loss of the season, basically eliminating them from the College Football Playoff for the first time.

After the game, Redskins running back Derrius Guice, who starred at LSU, tweeted a video of him teasing former Alabama players and current Redskins Cam Sims and Shaun Dion Hamilton for their alma mater's loss.

Guice has certainly had plenty of fun watching Alabama lose this season, as we already noted their loss to LSU from three weeks ago.

Not too many people, especially former SEC players, like to see Alabama and Nick Saban win. With the program almost certainly out of the CFP for the first time since the changeover from the BCS, those individuals can rejoice.

Meanwhile, Guice, Sims and Hamilton have a game Sunday against the Panthers at 1 p.m. EST.

