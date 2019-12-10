After undergoing an MRI Monday, Derrius Guice reportedly suffered an MCL sprain, NFL's Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday.

The MCL sprain is in the same knee Guice injured in 2018 with an ACL tear, but according to Rapoport, the ACL is still intact following Sunday's injury. Before learning the results of the MRI, Redskins head coach Bill Callahan told the media Monday that Guice will not play Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is unclear whether Guice will play the remaining two games of the season against the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Guice tweeted Tuesday about his positive outlook regarding the diagnosis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Blessed... it could've been way worse!! I could've broke my leg — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) December 10, 2019

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Derrius Guice suffers MCL sprain, according to report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington