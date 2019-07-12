Redskins running back Derrius Guice hurt his hamstring and will be questionable for the start of training camp later this month, according to a report.

Redskins running back Derrius Guice suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable for the start of training camp, according to two sources. #Redskins #LSU #NFL — Erin Hawksworth (@ErinHawksworth) July 12, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The news comes just two weeks before Washington is set to head down to Richmond to kick off their 2019 season.

Guice missed the 2018 season with an ACL injury, and his current hamstring issue happened during his rehabilitation. Selected in the second round of the 2018 Draft after a sensational career at LSU, this marks at least the third straight season where Guice is dealing with an injury. He had knee problems in college as well.

Last year, Guice looked explosive in training camp before hurting his knee in the preseason. Following surgery in August, he also dealt with an infection that caused a setback in his recovery.

Even without the hamstring issue, there were whispers around Redskins Park about Guice's availability to start training camp. It would have been less than a year since his ACL tear.

Expect the Washington medical staff to seriously monitor Guice in Richmond, should he hit the field.

Story continues

Judging by reports, the hamstring injury doesn't sound too serious. But coupled with his injury history, it seems like another setback for a second year player with zero NFL snaps.

For Jay Gruden's team, it seems like the trend of poor health is continuing. Linebacker Reuben Foster was lost for the season during OTAs.

The Redskins did re-sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson in the offseason. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year and proved very durable. Looks like his grip on the starting RB job has tightened.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Derrius Guice reportedly suffers injury setback; questionable for start of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington