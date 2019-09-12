Derrius Guice likely to have knee surgery, could miss up to 2 months, per source

Redskins running back Derrius Guice flew to Florida to meet with famed knee surgeon Dr. James Andrews. Surgery seems the most likely outcome to repair his torn meniscus, and Guice would miss up to two months, a source told NBC Sports Washington.

Guice injured his knee in a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That was the second-year running back's first-ever NFL game, as he missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL in his other knee. For the game, Guice had 10 carries for 18 yards and three catches for 20 yards.

After the game, Guice said he took a visit to the sideline medical tent but only to use the bathroom. The news about the possible meniscus tear emerged Monday morning, though the Redskins organization said that the severity of the injury was unclear.

It's been a tough run for Guice, who talked during training camp about how hard it was for him to miss his rookie season. Now, it seems like more surgery, recovery and rehab are in his future.

With Guice in the lineup last week, Washington head coach Jay Gruden decided to leave veteran runner Adrian Peterson on the bench. That move generated plenty of controversy, but with Guice now injured, Peterson will resume his starting RB role. Last year, Peterson went for more than 1,000 yards and was named the Redskins offensive MVP.

