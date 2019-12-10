Derrius Guice's 2019 season is over.

After suffering an MCL sprain to the same knee he tore the ACL in a year ago, the Redskins are placing the running back on injured reserve.

This will be Guice's third time landing on IR in just two NFL seasons. He landed on the list after tearing his ACL in August of 2018, costing him his entire rookie season. Guice was placed on IR earlier this season after he tore the meniscus in his other knee during the Redskins Week 1 loss to the Eagles, causing him to miss the Redskins next eight games.

The move this time is prioritizing Guice's health for the 2020 season and beyond. Theoretically, if the Redskins were to be in the playoff hunt, Guice could have recovered in time to play again this season. But with the Redskins 3-10 and eliminated from January football, the organization values Guice's health in the future more than playing in three relatively meaningless games this season.

Since returning from his meniscus injury, Guice seemed to be hitting his stride. In Week 13, Guice rushed for a career-high 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Before suffering the MCL sprain on Sunday, Guice was well on his way to another big day. He finished with 42 yards on five carries, including a 23-yard run.

The 2020 offseason will be the first time Guice has a full offseason healthy to workout and prepare for the coming year since entering the NFL. Although he's played in just five career games, Guice has shown plenty of flashes of how good he can be.

Staying healthy is the No. 1 priority for No. 29 moving forward, and the Redskins are doing their best to make that happen with this move.

Derrius Guice lands on injured reserve for third time in two years originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington