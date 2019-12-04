Redskins running back Derrius Guice torched the Panthers last Sunday, running 10 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Those numbers are great, particularly a 12.9 yards-per-carry average, but looking at the advanced stats reveals even more eye-popping performance.

NextGen Stats from Week 13 point to some absurd play from Guice, listed below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of all NFL running backs, Guice spent the least average time behind the line of scrimmage at just 2.51 seconds.

Guice saw a stacked box on 60 percent of his carries, second-most in the NFL.

Guice was the most north/south runner at 1.81 yards ran/rush yard gained.

Looking at the data, here's what can be ascertained about Guice: He decides where he is going fast, and he attacks that spot. There is not much-wasted movement, and he is obviously able to avoid and run right through defenders.

If you don't believe the data, just watch this video. Again and again.

I been like that... get y'all popcorn ready pic.twitter.com/Rp3ohLQgkK — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) December 2, 2019

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Derrius Guice was impressive against the Panthers, but the advanced stats are just silly originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington