Derrius Guice was impressive against the Panthers, but the advanced stats are just silly
Redskins running back Derrius Guice torched the Panthers last Sunday, running 10 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Those numbers are great, particularly a 12.9 yards-per-carry average, but looking at the advanced stats reveals even more eye-popping performance.
NextGen Stats from Week 13 point to some absurd play from Guice, listed below:
Of all NFL running backs, Guice spent the least average time behind the line of scrimmage at just 2.51 seconds.
Guice saw a stacked box on 60 percent of his carries, second-most in the NFL.
Guice was the most north/south runner at 1.81 yards ran/rush yard gained.
Looking at the data, here's what can be ascertained about Guice: He decides where he is going fast, and he attacks that spot. There is not much-wasted movement, and he is obviously able to avoid and run right through defenders.
If you don't believe the data, just watch this video. Again and again.
I been like that... get y'all popcorn ready pic.twitter.com/Rp3ohLQgkK
— 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) December 2, 2019
