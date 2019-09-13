Derrius Guice headed to injured reserve following latest knee injury, per source

The Redskins moved second-year running back Derrius Guice to the injured reserve after he underwent knee surgery earlier this week, a source told NBC Sports Washington. The team is also moving defensively defensive lineman Caleb Brantley to injured reserve, per source.

Redskins moving running back Derrius Guice to injured reserve, per source. Had knee surgery earlier this week. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2019

The decision puts Guice on the bench for at least eight weeks and frees up a roster spot for Washington.

Guice hurt his knee in Philadelphia during a Week 1 loss despite playing the full game. He ran the ball 10 times for 18 yards and had another three catches for 20 yards.

Last season, Guice missed the whole year after a knee injury in the preseason. This year, it's the opposite knee, and the good news is the recovery time for this injury to his meniscus is much shorter than last year's ACL tear.

With Guice out, Adrian Peterson will take over as the Redskins starting running back, the same role he had last year.

Brantley had first injured his foot during training camp but returned for the season opener against the Eagles. He reaggravated the same injury during the Week 1 loss.

