Running back Derrius Guice, officially released by Washington on Saturday, officially is out of the NFL. At least for now. Possibly for good.

Guice cleared waivers, making the 2018 second-round pick a free agent.

Washington released Guice after he was arrested on multiple domestic-violence allegations, including a felony count of strangulation.

Guice’s lawyer has released a statement claiming that the charges are false, that police sought no statement from Guice, that Washington released him without conducting any investigation whatsoever.

“Derrius will defend these charges in court,” attorney Peter Greenspun said, “where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contract to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process.”

Any team that signs Guice would risk seeing him placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, requiring the team to pay him while the charges are resolved. For that reason, there’s a good chance Guice will not be in the NFL until the criminal case ends and the NFL imposes discipline, if any, on him.

Derrius Guice goes unclaimed on waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk