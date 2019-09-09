Derrius Guice expected to miss time with knee injury

Adrian Peterson‘s stint on the bench was a short one.

Washington running back Derrius Guice suffered a knee injury that will likely force him to miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It’s not the same knee that caused him to miss the entire season last year, and it’s not expected to need surgery, so that is some good news, but it’s still a serious enough injury to keep Guice out for a while.

That presumably means Peterson takes his place in the lineup. On Sunday, head coach Jay Gruden made Peterson inactive, which ruffled plenty of feathers in Washington — especially after Guice gained just 18 yards on 10 carries and Washington couldn’t protect its 20-7 halftime lead.

Washington took Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft and has high hopes for him, but an injury cost him his entire rookie year, and now one game into Year 2, he is hurt again.