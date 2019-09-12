Derrius Guice could miss 4-6 weeks with knee problem

It appears Washington’s going to need Adrian Peterson for the next month or so, at least.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, running back Derrius Guice went to get his injured knee checked by Dr. James Andrews.

If he has surgery on his meniscus, which seems the likely outcome, he’d miss four to six weeks.

It’s not the same knee that cost him last year, but it’s a setback nevertheless.

Washington’s fortunate to have a capable backup plan in Peterson, who wasn’t even active last week.