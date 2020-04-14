Derrius Guice brings added hype to Madden 20 livestream, loses to his virtual self

While the Bachelor "Listen to Your Heart" season premiere captured the attention of thousands on Monday night, Redskins running back Derrius Guice was also captivating a large audience of people.

"This is way more hype than I would've thought."

"THIS IS CONTENT!!"

"I have no idea what is going on but the hype is REAL."

"Yo this is actually so fun to watch lmao."

These were some of the comments in the Twitch stream from Guice with YouTuber and frequent video game streamer, AA9Skillz. And to be frank, they weren't wrong.

While it may not be ideal to be watching your favorite athletes play the video games you enjoy everday, Guice brought a certain level of excitement to the stream that was infectious. It's obvious his competitive nature boils over past the white lines on the football field to the virtual Madden NFL 20 universe, and fans were relishing at the chance to consume all the action during a time where the thrill of trash talking and big plays have been taken away.

Following a straightforward 24-14 win for Guice with the Titans over AA9Skillz's Saints, the two played online together in Madden's "K.O." mode, where Guice continuously erupted after big plays and critical coaching decisions alike. Whether it was the joy of selecting Lamar Jackson or using an Alvin Kamara stiff arm, Guice was getting amped to be competing once again.

"Let's goooooooooooo!" exclaimed Guice after a big defensive stop.

Then, the virtual reality in which we all now live got funny. AA9Skillz selected to play as the Washington Redskins to try and even the head-to-head series, saying he'll use the video game Guice to defeat real-life Guice. While AA9Skillz was able to manipulate virtual Guice to break free for a few explosive long yardage plays, he did take issue that he couldn't use the "truck" tool to barrel over defenders -- something that amused real-life Guice quite a bit.

Guice's competitive juices made him want to destroy his Madden self. As a big fan of Derrick Henry's running game, Guice attempted to pound it on the ground, but to no avail. AA9Skillz's gameplay proved a healthy Guice can be just as effective.

