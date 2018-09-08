NFL predictions 2018, Week 1: Packers-Bears Sunday Night Football the money matchup

Welcome to the first weekend of the 2018 NFL season, an opening week with several intriguing matchups. By Derrick Gunn

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn gives his predictions for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Steelers at Browns (1 p.m., CBS)



Le'Veon Bell is still a no-show. There's excitement to see what the new-look Browns are like with names like Tyrod Taylor (eventually Baker Mayfield), Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon, Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb. Most of the Browns' roster is new. They're going to win some games this year, but not this one.





Bengals at Colts (1 p.m., CBS)



The Bengals' defensive front is legit. Andrew Luck is back for the Colts, but who is Indy's lead back? And how will their suspect offensive line hold up? The Colts' defense has questions everywhere. No luck for Andrew and Co. in this one.





Titans at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)



Remember the 2017 Titans? They made the playoffs. The Dolphins are deep in edge rushers, which will be a good matchup against Marcus Mariota's quick release. Miami doesn't have a true No. 1 receiver. I like the Titans' power run game and a Tennessee road win.





49ers at Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)



Jimmy Garoppolo is being looked upon as the savior of the Bay Area. That's what happens when you finish 2017 5-0. The Niners suffered a big blow losing their lead RB Jerick McKinnon to an ACL tear. The Vikes hope Kirk Cousins can get them to the promised land in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. He's got plenty of weapons at wideout, and RB Dalvin Cook is back from a knee injury. The Vikings open with a W at home.





Texans at Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)



Deshaun Watson was a Rookie of the Year candidate until he tore up his knee last season. Now he's back, a year older and year wiser. J.J. Watt also returns to wreak havoc. But the Texans are playing in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's domain. Should be a good matchup, but the killer B's will sting Houston.





Buccaneers at Saints (1 p.m., FOX)



The Bucs spent a lot of money this offseason addressing their 32nd-ranked defense. As crazy as it sounds, their offense might be in better hands with Ryan Fitzpatrick than Jameis Winston, who's suspended. Tampa's defense must slow down Drew Brees, who's thrown for at least 4,334 yards every year since 2006. The Saints are without Mark Ingram, who is suspended the first four games. The NFC South is one of the toughest divisions in the league. The Saints are too tough to lose their home opener.





Jaguars at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)



This is my Sunday game of the week. I'm not a Blake Bortles fan, but the Jags' defense is nasty. Eli Manning has some much-needed backfield help with rookie Saquon Barkley. Can't wait to see how much elite CB Jalen Ramsey shadows the $95-million man, Odell Beckham Jr. This could be one of those old-fashioned backyard brawls. The Jags will deliver the knockout punch.





Bills at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)



Some are picking the Ravens to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. How's that possible, you ask, considering their offense ranked 27th last season? Because Joe Flacco has a trio of new pass catchers in John Brown, Willie Snead and Michael Crabtree. The Bills have decided to start Nathan Peterman at QB over first-round pick Josh Allen. It won't take long for a QB change in Buffalo. The Ravens fly high.





Chiefs at Chargers (4:05 p.m., CBS)



Don't know if Patrick Mahomes is ready for prime time, but we know Phillip Rivers is. One-half of the Chargers' dynamic edge rushers, Joey Bosa, is out with a foot injury. However, Melvin Ingram is ready to go. L.A. was able to coax future Hall of Fame TE Antonio Gates out of retirement. The Chargers jolt the Chiefs.





Seahawks at Broncos (4:25 p.m., FOX)



The Seahawks' Legion of Boom is now the legion of who. The Broncs have a new QB in Case Keenum and a rookie stud RB in Royce Freeman, who has been named the starter. Russell Wilson must carry Seattle's offense, but Denver will be mile high for this one.





Redskins at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX)



Call this one the name game. Alex Smith and old man Adrian Peterson are now wearing 'Skins colors and Sam Bradford is motivated by his $20-million, one-year contract in Arizona. Washington's offense will face a tough Cardinals' D. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is 0-4 in season openers. That's good enough for me. The deck is stacked in the Cards' favor.





Cowboys at Panthers (4:25 p.m., FOX)



No Dez Bryant, no Jason Witten. So who can Dak Prescott count on in the passing game? The Cowboys' offensive line is ailing. But they still have Ezekiel Elliott, who's determined to reclaim the rushing title. The Panthers had the fourth-best rushing attack last year, but their offensive line is missing key personnel now because of injuries. Cam Newton wants to put on a show at home. The difference to me is the Panthers' defense is better than the Cowboys' unit.





Bears at Packers (8:20 p.m., NBC)



Call the oldest rivalry in pro football the money matchup. Aaron Rodgers recently became the highest-paid player in NFL history, while the Bears shocked the NFL world by trading for Khalil Mack and making him the highest-paid defensive player in league history. The Bears had a top-10 defense last season and now with Mack and first-round pick Roquan Smith at LB, that D gets even tougher. Rodgers, who is 15-4 vs. the Bears, now has Jimmy Graham to throw to. The Packers win a tough NFC North tussle.





Jets at Lions (7:10 p.m., Monday, ESPN)



The Jets feel they finally have their franchise QB in rookie Sam Darnold, who will start immediately. We know the Lions can throw it with Matthew Stafford having seven straight seasons of at least 4,200 yards passing, but can they improve their league-worst rushing attack? They're hoping LeGarrette Blount and rookie Kerryon Johnson can change that. I never like rookie quarterbacks in season openers. I won't change now. The Lions prevail.





Rams at Raiders (10:15 p.m., Monday, ESPN)



The Rams' high-powered offense added speedster WR Brandin Cooks to its arsenal. A good defense has been upgraded with Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. Can the return of head coach Jon Gruden raise the Raiders from the ashes? Mack's departure is a big blow to the Raiders' defense. Jordy Nelson joins Amari Cooper and Jared Cook to enhance Derek Carr's aerial game. The Super Bowl-contending Rams will get the West Coast bragging rights.





