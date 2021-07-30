Browns receiver Derrick Willies didn’t practice Friday, and he had a good reason for it.

Willies has retired.

The Browns placed him on the reserve/retired list, the team announced.

Willies underwent offseason knee surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Thursday.

Willies entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Browns. He appeared in six games in his career and totaled three catches for 61 yards.

Derrick Willies retires from NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk