Derrick Williams gets his first high school basketball coaching job at 59 with Ritter

It might sound odd that Derrick Williams is taking his first high school basketball head coaching job at age 59.

But Williams, named Cardinal Ritter’s boys coach Wednesday, has more than 30 years experience coaching at the college, high school and travel basketball levels. His work in the corporate world – he is currently a vice president at Citizens Bank in the auto finance division – kept him from pursing a head coaching job until now.

Williams worked the past two years with Fishers coach Garrett Winegar as a varsity assistant and freshman coach.

“I felt a calling, like God was leading me in that direction,” Williams said of coaching at the high school level. I played CYO basketball growing up and I’ve worked with that population of students. I want to make a difference and impact people’s lives. That’s why I started the ‘Men of Family’ (travel basketball) program 13 years ago to help kids who were under the radar and not getting a lot of attention.”

Fishers was 35-10 the past two years, winning a Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship this season. Williams started his coaching career in suburban Philadelphia at Holy Ghost Prep, where he played under coach Tony Chapman, who won more than 900 games in 43 years at the school.

Williams coached two years at his alma mater, then moved to Neshaminy High School as the top assistant there. Williams, who graduated from Stetson in 1986, coached at Eastern University for two years and at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

“I learned a lot,” Williams said. “At Fishers, I learned that you have to come in and put the work in to build a culture and get players to believe in themselves. I liked how Garrett related to his players. As long as I’ve been in coaching, I know you have to change with the times. The game has changed, but my passion is definitely there to help kids.”

Ritter was 11-11 last season under Ron Moore, who stepped down after compiling a 91-95 record in eight seasons. Moore was unhappy with the school administration’s unwillingness to budge on a decision to suspend three players, including two starters, after they were suspended for a code of conduct violation going into the sectional.

Ritter was a competitive program under Moore, including a 45-26 run over a three-year span from 2016-19. But the Raiders have not won a sectional since 2009.

“I’m a blue collar guy,” Williams said. “I believe in work ethic and I’m excited to build some consistency. Ritter has had some success, but I think we want to change the narrative that we can be successful consistently in basketball and compete with Guerin, Chatard and Brebeuf. Ritter has to be in the conversation for the best CYO players every year. I’m excited and ready to get started.”

