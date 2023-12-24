Derrick White's block party continues in rout of Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Over the last two seasons, Derrick White has cemented his status as arguably the best shot-blocking guard in the NBA.

White led all NBA guards with 75 blocks (0.9 per game) during the 2022-23 campaign. He's on pace to eclipse that mark this season, totaling 31 blocks through 25 games played (1.2 per game).

His dominance in the blocks department continued during the Boston Celtics' 145-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The All-Defensive selection tallied three blocks for the fourth consecutive game, making him the first Celtic to do so since former C's big man Robert Williams in 2021. He's the first Celtics guard ever to accomplish that feat, according to Celtics stats guru Dick Lipe.

Derrick White is the first Celtic to have at least 3 blocks in 4 consecutive games since Robert Williams in 2021. He's also the first Celtic guard to achieve that feat. — Dick Lipe (@DickLipe) December 23, 2023

Celtics play-by-play voice Drew Carter noted some impressive White stats prior to Saturday's game. White became the first player in NBA history with at least six 3-pointers and three blocks in consecutive games. He's the second player ever with at least 12 3-pointers and three blocks in a two-game span, following teammate Kristaps Porzingis. To top it off, he has joined Larry Bird so far this season as the only other Celtics player to average at least 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, one block, and one steal per game.

Derrick White…



🦬 First player in NBA history w/ 6+ 3-pointers & 3+ blocks in consecutive games



🦬 Second player w/ 12+ 3s & 6+ BLK in two-game span (the other: Porzingis in 2020)



🦬 Celtics to avg 16P, 5A, 4R, 1B, 1S

- Larry Bird, 1984-85 & 90-91

- Derrick White, 2023-24 — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) December 23, 2023

White has been outstanding all season for Boston, but he has really stepped his game up in December. He tied his career-high of 30 points twice and notched 28 points in Wednesday's win over Sacramento. He's averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks in 10 games this month.

At this point, White is forcing himself into the NBA All-Star conversation. While there are several deserving guards in the Eastern Conference, there's no doubt that White has earned some consideration as he eyes the first All-Star selection of his career.

White and the Celtics will look to stay hot when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.