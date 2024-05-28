Derrick White's 3-pointer gives Celtics sweep as Pacers blow another late lead

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers battled hard to keep the Eastern Conference finals alive and force a Game 5 in Boston, but a 3-pointer by Derrick White with 45 seconds to go led the Celtics to a 105-102 win and a four-game sweep for a return to the NBA Finals. It was the third time in the series the Pacers blew a late lead.

Here are four observations.

The Celtics hit big shots to come back

The Pacers never built a big lead in Game 3 the way they did in Game 4, but they made life hard on the Celtics throughout. However, Boston's stars came through with big shot after big shot to hang in and White's 3-pointer with 45 seconds to go turned out to be the biggest.

All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists. All-Star Jaylen Brown scored 29 points. Jrue Holiday had 17 and White had 16.

Pacers score: Indiana Pacers swept by Boston Celtics in Game 4 of NBA Eastern Conference finals

Pacers Andrew Nembhard goes off again

After an otherwise sensational 32-point, nine-assist performance in Game 3 ended with a missed short jumper and a turnover, Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard showed no sign of lost confidence in Game 4, once again taking over the offense with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out. He attacked off the dribble, his mid-range and pull-up game was sharp and he was still locked in from long distance. He also took on a new defensive assignment, moving over from guards Jrue Holiday and White and instead taking on All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown and he made Brown work for his points.

In the first half, Nembhard scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and dished out five assists. Brown, meanwhile, scored 10 points on 4 of 11 shooting.

Brown had more success in the second half, but Nembhard still scored 24 points on 10 of 18 shooting and had 10 assists.

Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell give the Pacers an edge again

Veteran point guard T.J. McConnell and forward Obi Toppin entered Game 4 leading all playoff bench players with 185 and 173 points, respectively, and they continued to produce in Game 4.

McConnell got downhill off the dribble as usual, and even though he had to deal with Holiday and White hounding him, he scored eight points in the first half and 15 for the game. Toppin played extended minutes at center in a smaller lineup with Myles Tuner and Isaiah Jackson dealing with foul trouble and he took advantage of his speed advantage on Al Horford with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting.

The Pacers' bench outscored the Celtics' bench 34-10.

Pascal Siakam continues to be tough cover

Rick Carlisle has said throughout the playoffs that moments like these were the reason they acquired Pascal Siakam, and the two-time All-NBA forward once again stepped up when the Pacers needed him.

The 6-8 wing with the 7-3 wingspan made life difficult on whoever tried to guard him, scoring 19 points on 8 of 18 shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out three assists.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Derrick White's 3 gives Celtics sweep as Pacers blow late lead again