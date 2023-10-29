Derrick White thinks the Boston Celtics still have room to grow

Veteran Boston Celtics floor general Derrick White, after a stellar performance against the Miami Heat, emphasized the crucial role of defense in the Celtics’ 119-110 home opener victory. With 14 fourth-quarter points, including an impressive 8-0 run, White’s offensive skill was evident.

However, it was the Celtics’ defensive efforts that sealed the win vs the Heat on Friday night. White acknowledged the challenge of guarding the formidable Miami roster and the need to work relentlessly for 48 minutes to get the dub for Boston. He believed that winning hinged on their defensive performance vs the Heat. The Celtics displayed a well-balanced offense, with all five starters scoring in double figures. Still, White recognized that there was ample room for improvement, given the team’s offseason turnover.

To hear more about what the Bald Buffalo had to say about Boston’s win, take a look at the clip embedded below from the folks at ESPN for reporter Cassidy Hubbarth’s postgame sideline interview with White.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire