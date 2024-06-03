Derrick White can’t miss at recent Boston Celtics practice

If you are like many of the Boston Celtics’ fans, you are starting to chafe at this long break between the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals and the star of the 2024 NBA Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks on this coming Thursday (June 6).

About the only thing resembling Celtics postseason basketball is glimpses of what Boston’s players are up to during the part of Celtics practices the media is allowed to record. And to that end, our friends over at CLNS Media have come away with some footage of Derrick White going through a shooting drill and finishing practice off with a fun game with assistant coaches.

To get your fix of Celtics basketball for the day, check out the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire