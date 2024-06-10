Derrick White seals Game 2 of NBA Finals with iconic chase-down block

Since joining the Boston Celtics at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, former Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball star Derrick White has become instrumental to Boston’s chase for banner No. 18. In Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, White helped them get one game closer to accomplishing that feat thanks to another iconic playoff moment.

The former Buffalo, playing in his second NBA Finals, saw 38 minutes of action in the Celtics’ 105-98 Game 2 win, posting 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. In the final minute of the fourth quarter, White magically flew through the air for his second swat of the night to help put the Celtics up 2-0 in the series.

When a block set up a Mavs’ fast break with 55 seconds to play, it appeared that Dallas forward PJ Washington would make it a one-possession ballgame. However, as Washington rose for a two-handed jam, so did White, slapping the ball away in chase-down fashion and leaving legendary play-by-play announcer Mike Breen exclaiming, “Blocked by White!”

About three minutes earlier, White had seemingly put the game away, hitting his fourth 3-pointer to put the Celtics up 14. However, Luka Doncic and the Mavs didn’t go away as they scored nine unanswered points heading into the final minute.

While the Celtics still have two more games to win before lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy, White’s block will live in the organization’s legendary history. The block joins his buzzer-beater tip-in that won Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference finals.

With Boston on the way to Dallas for Games 3 and 4, White will look to continue his stellar performance in hopes of becoming the fourth CU alum to secure an NBA Finals ring and the second to do so with the Celtics (Scott Wedman).

