Derrick White reacts to ovation from Celtics crowd in Boston debut

Derrick White reacts to ovation from C's crowd: 'I had goosebumps'

Derrick White arrived at his new NBA home Friday night and was greeted with open arms.

The 27-year-old guard made his Celtics debut against the Denver Nuggets on Friday just one day after Boston acquired him from the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA trade deadline.

When White checked into the game for the first time midway through the first quarter, the TD Garden crowd gave him a nice standing ovation.

Celtics fans clearly are high on White's potential, and with good reason: He's an excellent defender who averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 assists per game as a starter for the Spurs.

It's safe to say White appreciated the love.

"Yeah, it was crazy," White said after the game when asked about the ovation, as seen in the video above. "I really appreciate all the love that they showed me.

"I kind of had some goosebumps when I was checking in and I was a little nervous, but I was extremely thankful for the ovation that I got."

White's nerves didn't affect him on the court: The fifth-year pro hit a team-high three 3-pointers on seven attempts and handed out two early assists, finishing the night with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting with six rebounds in Boston's 108-102 victory.

That's an impressive effort from a guy who joined his new team about 24 hours prior.

White checks a lot of boxes for the Celtics as a scorer, playmaker and strong defender. He's also familiar with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and head coach Ime Udoka from their time together on the 2019 USA Basketball team.

White is under contract through 2025, too, so if all goes well, he could have a few more TD Garden ovations coming his way.