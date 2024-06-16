Derrick White a potential Team USA replacement player, per report

Amid his fight to become the fourth-ever Colorado men’s basketball alum to win an NBA title, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has reportedly emerged as a potential Team USA replacement player for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics.

Well-respected ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Sunday, adding that White is in the mix to replace Kawhi Leonard if the Los Angeles Clippers star isn’t healthy.

Wojnarowski also mentioned that White will be eligible for a four-year, $126 million contract extension with the Celtics following the season.

The former Buffalo has built quite the reputation since being traded to Boston, warranting his Team USA consideration and potential NBA extension. Through five games in his second NBA Finals, the two-time NBA All-Defensive second-team selection is averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as the Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks 3-1 in the series. White also sealed Game 2 of the series with a last-minute chase-down block.

With just over a month until the Olympics begin in Paris, White is first looking to help his Celtics secure their 18th championship banner.

