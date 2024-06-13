On Derrick White looking for a contract extension with the Boston Celtics

Starting Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is anticipated to pursue a contract extension with the Celtics this summer, as reported by Marc Stein in a recent edition of his “Stein Line” Substack newsletter. Despite the potential financial hurdles posed by the current collective bargaining agreement, the Celtics are reportedly open to the idea of extending White’s contract, according to Brian Robb.

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog Boston beat writer Noa Dalzell have discussed this development from Celtics practice, providing insights into how this extension could impact the team’s strategy and financial planning moving forward.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about the prospect of extending White.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire