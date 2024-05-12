Derrick White joins the Garden Report after the Boston Celtics’ Game 3 win vs. Cavs

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, have long been one of the best postgame pods in the business, and regularly bring quality content to Boston Celtics fans. But it is not all that often that they have one of the players they are podding about stop by the show after the game.

But that is what happened on the latest episode of the “Garden Report,” with star Celtics guard Derrick White stopping by for a few minutes postgame to chat about what was different for Boston in their Game 3 win.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire