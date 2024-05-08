Derrick White and Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics to victory vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics now have a 1 – 0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series, and they can thank star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and starting Boston floor general Derrick White for the tone-setting victory. The Celtics’ 120-95 win at TD Garden on Tuesday (May 7) was exactly how fans of the team were hoping Boston would start out this series.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, sat down to analyze what they saw from Boston vs. the Cavs the night before.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire