Derrick White impressed by the Boston Celtics’ execution vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, reacts to birth of his second son

In a recent sideline interview, guard Derrick White of the Boston Celtics discussed his team’s performance of late after Boston beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, and also talked a bit about the birth of his second son.

White commended the team’s execution and competitiveness in the 117-107 win vs. Philly, especially in the game’s fourth quarter. Despite being short-handed, the Celtics were able to secure a victory in a hostile environment. The Colorado native highlighted the contributions of his teammates in the win, including Dalano Banton and Payton Pritchard, who stepped up in the absence of key players.

White himself played a pivotal role in the game, making contributions as a scorer, facilitator, and defender.

