Derrick White impacts winning more than anyone else on the Boston Celtics

Derrick White’s recent play with the Boston Celtics has elevated him from being a perennially underrated point guard to a player generating significant attention in wider NBA circles. The Colorado native’s name has entered the All-Star conversation, a surprising development given preseason expectations were not even clear on if White would be the starting floor general.

His coach, Joe Mazzulla, supports the potential candidacy, and White himself remains focused on winning games rather than individual accolades. Despite the attention, the University of Colorado alum maintains a humble and team-oriented approach. His impact on the team’s success is evident in his impressive plus-minus and contributions to winning.

White’s unique role in impacting winning rather than focusing solely on individual stats may not get him the All-Star nod, but it has been getting the Celtics wins.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire