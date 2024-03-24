Derrick White with the great assist!

He bit him. He really bit him.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Couisnard transferred from South Carolina after he says he didn't receive communication from the team's new coaching staff. Now he has a tournament win over his former program.
Domask had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Illini's win over Morehead State.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Home venues are the only thing changing for the 2025 schedule.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.