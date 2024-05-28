Derrick White and his father react to huge ECF-clinching 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals after completing the 4-0 series sweep over the Indiana Pacers, and it was none other than Derrick White who hit the game-clinching shot.

After trailing for most of the night, the Celtics battled back late in the fourth quarter to tie the score in the final minute. With 43 seconds remaining, Jaylen Brown drove into the paint to find White wide open in the corner. Without hesitation, White hit what would be the final made shot in the Eastern Conference Finals, securing Boston's 105-102 win.

JB with the block and Derrick White with the clutch 3 on the other end!!!

Following the celebration of the newly-crowned conference champions -- and Conference Finals MVP Jaylen Brown -- NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin spoke to White about the shot and what a trip to the Finals means to him.

"Man, all my shots felt pretty good in the second half -- I just wasn't making them," White said of his shooting Monday night, as seen in the video player above. "The one before the [game-winning shot] felt great, so just stay ready. Shout out to JB, great pass. I was due for one."

White's game-winner was just his second made 3-pointer on nine attempts in Game 4. He finished with 16 points while adding five steals, four rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, becoming just the third Celtic to ever have at least three blocks and four steals in a playoff game.

"It's not easy to get into the Finals," White added. "A lot of credit, a lot of respect for Indiana. They played so hard -- that was a battle all four games, so a lot of credit to them. It feels good. We're going to enjoy it for a little bit -- we're going to enjoy it a lot -- and then lock in for the big goal."

Also in attendance to celebrate Boston's triumph was Derrick White's father, Richard, who spoke with NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg on the incredible moment.

"It was amazing," Richard said of his son's game-winning shot. "A year ago, he had the tip-in against Miami, so May 27 seems to be his day."

"The more they're saying they can't, this team just keeps going."

Exactly one year ago, White played hero for the Celtics with a remarkable buzzer-beater tip-in to force a Game 7 against the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals.

"Everybody keeps saying [the Celtics] can't get there," Richard said of the Celtics heading to the Finals. "The more that they keep saying that they can't, this team just keeps going."

White's father additionally noted his pride in Boston's winning mentality all season long, and the fact that his son was able to perform to the highest ability under pressure.

May 27 is Derrick game winners.

I don't make the rules.

Part 2

The Celtics' road to Banner 18 will resume on June 6 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where they'll play the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks, who currently hold a 3-0 series lead.