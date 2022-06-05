Derrick White on Draymond Green’s shooting comments: He said what he said

Derrick White got a chance to respond to those comments on Saturday, refusing to engage with the Warriors veteran forward. “I mean, we knew what their game plan was going in, so it’s just up to us to make shots,” White said of Green’s remarks. “I mean, it is what it is. He said what he said. Just going into Game 2, just have the right mindset and whatever it takes to help us win games.”

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Derrick White played it close to the vest when asked about Draymond Green’s dismissive comments about his shooting in Game 1: “He said what he said” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:20 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson didn’t overreact after the Warriors dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home to the Boston Celtics. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/03/dra… – 7:00 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: When Draymond Green is on, he’s a great connector, a jolt of energy. When he’s off, it’s a slog. And the Celtics would like nothing more than to play this series in the mud sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-dra… – 10:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on his self criticism about his Game 1 performance and his vow to play well in Game 2: “That’s what I’ve always been taught my entire life. I understand that ultimately, if I play well, we win.”on.nba.com/3NOZX6q – 10:22 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

After scolding Jordan Poole during his sluggish Game 1, Draymond Green had a more positive message afterwards. Green to @NBAcom: “Just stick with it. It’s basketball. It’s one game. He’ll bounce back.” Draymond also shed light on improving his own play. https://t.co/MA4ID7ynyQ pic.twitter.com/DdKmODnhXf – 9:15 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Draymond Green wants Warriors to be more physical with Celtics in Game 2: ‘They have to feel us every possession’ masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:00 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

“We gotta be a little greedy (for Game 2).” – Derrick White when I asked him about not being complacent about getting at least a split in Golden State. – 4:53 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Steve Kerr tried to downplay Draymond Green’s postgame comments about the Celtics following Game 1 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:35 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Draymond Green said, “Ultimately, if I play well, we win. And if I don’t, we still can. But if I do, we win. So that falls on me. And like I say, you have to accept your role.” Dray said he wants to play better. “Have some accountability, or none of this works.” – 3:45 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Draymond on Twitter noise: “There’s only noise when you’re great.” – 3:45 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on why he gets annoyed and enjoys the noise pic.twitter.com/vwqAEQGCrz – 3:44 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Draymond Green on the criticism the Warriors have received after falling 0-1 in the NBA Finals:

“There will always be noise, but there’s only noise when you’re great.” – 3:44 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

“Most important, they found an identity as a team.” – Draymond Green on the difference with the Celtics now versus where they were earlier in the season. – 3:42 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on how he can elevate his game pic.twitter.com/DBCGkctHwY – 3:42 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on his self accountability and what that’ll do for him moving forward pic.twitter.com/q5A7JdbDEq – 3:38 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Draymond Green: “If I can’t hold myself accountable, I can’t hold Jordan Poole accountable. I can’t hold anyone else accountable for that matter.” – 3:37 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Draymond Green said they let the Celtics get too comfortable during the game and that is what allowed the Celtics to go off shooting in the fourth quarter. – 3:36 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Draymond Green said the Warriors didn’t do a good enough job making the Celtics feel them: “I think we just have to play with more force on the defensive end.” – 3:35 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond pumped after making a few 3s pic.twitter.com/cEmNEj5aoz – 3:28 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Derrick White started as the ultimate underdog in his journey to the #NBAFinals. White’s only scholarship offer out of high school was a partial one to a Division II school. Now, he’s on a Boston #Celtics team that’s within three wins of an #NBA title. bit.ly/3Mn2MdQ – 10:06 AM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Rewatching Game 1. Two incredibly likable teams. Rob Williams is what, like the 11th name in this series, and he’s cool as hell. Derrick White, off the bench, is just awesome at basketball. Sunday can’t come fast enough. – 9:16 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Team USA was stocked with Celtics in 2019. Near the end of the bench was this guy, Derrick White, who is now a household name and a big reason Boston is just three wins from an NBA championship, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3347864/2022/0… – 2:57 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Derrick White was averaging 6.7 points on 34.7 pct shooting (23.7 from 3) in 12 playoff games before missing one for the birth of his son. In the 6 games since, he’s averaging 13.0 points on 45.6/42.9 pct shooting.

As far as Hendrix White is concerned, his dad’s a frickin’ star. – 1:02 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Derrick White threes this playoffs:

10 — First 15 games

11 — Last 3 games pic.twitter.com/mZehLUURma – 9:30 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown: “Derrick White is a baller.” – 12:41 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown on Derrick White: “Derrick White is a baller. He has been for a while.” – 12:40 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

jaylen brown: “derrick white is a baller” – 12:40 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown: “Derrick White is a baller. He has been for a while.” – 12:40 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on Derrick White: “Derrick is such a smart basketball player. He could fit in anywhere. I’m glad we got him.” – 12:36 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart on Derrick White: “First thing he said was ‘My name is Derrick.’ That was it.” – 12:21 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart, sitting next to Derrick White: “First thing Derrick said is, ‘My name is Derrick,’ and that’s it.” – 12:21 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White on the Celtics success on the road: “We just love to play on the road. It’s us vs them. We come together as a team.” – 12:20 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White: “The thing about this group is that we love to hoop. We’re ready to go.” – 12:16 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White: “We need to watch the film. See where we made mistakes. Try to get better for Game 2.” – 12:15 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White on the Celtics switching defense: “It’s been fun. All the different defensive coverages we do. We can mix and match and everyone out there can guard multiple positions. That’s what we hang our hat on.” – 12:13 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Draymond Green counted the 3’s made by Derrick White, Marcus Smart and Al Horford (15). Pretty clear what the strategy is. And it backfired – 12:06 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford on the Celtics hitting shots: “It was the way we were moving the ball. The guys just kept finding me. Derrick White hit shots too. We were just setting them up and knocking them down.” – 12:04 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Celtics 21-of-41 from 3 in Game 1 win at #Warriors.

This is with Jayson Tatum 1-of-5 on 3s (3-of-17 FGs) and Jaylen Brown 2-of-8 on 3s (10-of-23 FGs)

Al Horford 6-of-8 on 3s.

Derrick White 5-of-8 on 3s.

Marcus Smart 4-of-7 on 3s.

Payton Pritchard 2-of-3 on 3s.

#NBAFinals2022 pic.twitter.com/fqg0atT763 – 11:51 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

What a comeback by the Celtics. A 3/17 scoring night for Tatum but his playmaking was outstanding. Massive Derrick White minutes in that fourth quarter. Dad energy. pic.twitter.com/Qy5IRAe7lx – 11:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on Derrick White: “He does everything. 5-of-8, three assists and some really good playmaking and defense. We have very little drop-off when Marcus goes out. To get 21 from him was huge. That unit kept up rolling in the fourth quarter.” – 11:44 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka singles out Marcus Smart for celebrating on the bench while Payton Pritchard and Derrick White were playing huge minutes in the fourth quarter to fuel Boston’s comeback. Said the Celtics are a team and always rely on the team to win. – 11:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Game 1

– Steph’s 21 1Q/0 2Q

– Jaylen Brown holding down fort

– Al Horford/Derrick White do it again

– Warriors 3Q Avalanche

– The 4Q clapback for the ages

– Obi Wan Ep. 3 therapy session

Join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=BGZPdH… – 11:34 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

i didn’t come up with the headline for this derrick white profile but whoever did (@_JarrelHarris) looks really smart right now: si.com/nba/2022/03/16… – 11:33 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Finals MVP Race: 1. Al Horford 2. Steph Curry 3. Derrick White 4. Jaylen Brown 5. Andrew Wiggins – 11:33 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were all a +27 in the 4th quarter.

+27 – 11:30 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Al Horford, Derrick White and Marcus Smart combined to shoot 15-23 from 3. Wild. – 11:30 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

An incredible 40-16 fourth quarter from the Celtics and they lead the NBA Finals. They hit some amazing shots, but this was a product of Tatum making great passing reads, Derrick White pushing the pace while hitting everything, and some incredible defense, as always. – 11:28 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s a 40-16 fourth quarter for the Celtics to rip away Game 1 in SF. Warriors lose homecourt. Eight made jumpers from Al Horford. Derrick White stung them for 21 bench points. Celtics hit 21 3s. – 11:26 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Brad Stevens’ Acquisitions of Al Horford and Derrick White:

47 points

11-16 from 3 – 11:26 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Game ball for G1 goes to the Celtics front office:

1. Hired Ime Udoka

2. Al Horford for Kemba Walker

3. Derrick White

4. Traded Kanter and Schroder – 11:24 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Brad Stevens acquired Derrick White & Al Horford in his first 6 months of being a GM.

They’ve combined for 44 points and 12 3s in their first career Finals games. – 11:21 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph Curry has scored 2 points in the 2nd & 4th quarters when being guarded by Derrick White. The Celtics reserve also has 21 pts on 5-7 3FG. He’s been the difference. – 11:18 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Al Horford and Derrick White are a combined 11 for 15 from three. Wild. – 11:17 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Derrick White and Al Horford have been through some rough shooting stretches lately. But they are absolutely lights out tonight – 11:17 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Shout out to Payton Pritchard for living in Curry’s airspace right now.

Also shout out to Derrick White for a great boxout on that last stop. C’s had an awesome possession that just ended with a miss. But the’re rolling – 11:16 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

I kept being told by players in the league that Derrick White is a better shooter than he’s shown.

Seems like so much of it is confidence with White. Has been terrific these last couple weeks. – 11:14 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Love the story Derrick White once told me about how women would see him and tell him they always knew he would make it. He figured they were all lying. “I didn’t even know if I would make it,” he said. Hahaha. – 11:13 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Trader Brad Stevens feeling increasingly good about the Derrick White trade … – 11:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Celtics chose Derrick White + Payton Pritchard midseason when they had Josh Richardson + Dennis Schröder – 11:12 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wardell Derrick White. AK – 11:12 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Colorado’s very own — Derrick White.

He’s having an incredible game right now in the biggest moment of his career. – 11:12 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

How do you get back into a game? Celtics are 10-for-13 from the field, including 6-for-6 on 3s in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each have two 3s and Payton Pritchard and Al Horford each one 3. – 11:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

This is quite fun.

Wouldn’t have guessed Derrick White would be the one going shot-for-shot with Steph Curry, but fun nonetheless. – 11:11 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Does Derrick White have another imminent childbirth that Jordan Poole can attend? – 11:11 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Derrick White is a terrible 3pt shooter who, right now, can’t miss. – 11:11 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

This has to be so demoralizing for Derrick White. Sticks with Curry through all the screens, nails the relocation, chases from the top to the corner to the other corner.

Warriors 3. pic.twitter.com/ppyVkCbe2X – 11:10 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Derrick White turning into Ray Allen since he had a baby has been a nice boost for the Celtics’ title chances – 11:10 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Derrick White!!! – 11:10 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

DERRICK WHITE 🤯😨 – 11:10 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Derrick White becomes a dad and then the best 3-point shooter on the Celtics lol – 11:10 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Derrick White went 0 of 8 overall and 0 of 5 from 3 the last time he was in this building. He’s 6 of 10 overall and 5 of 7 from 3 in Game 1. – 11:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Derrick White has been sensational tonight. – 11:09 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Derrick White turns into the shooter Marcus Smart thinks he is in the 4th quarter. – 11:09 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Damn, Derrick White. – 11:09 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Wrote that Derrick White could be the X-factor to this series. He’s up to 13 points off the bench, one more than Jayson Tatum – 10:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White is basically face-guarding Stephen Curry on the last few possessions. He’s all over Curry wherever he goes. – 10:03 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Derrick White’s done a tremendous job on Steph on a few of these second-quarter possessions. – 10:01 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Midway through the second quarter, the Warriors have held Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to six points apiece. Boston’s leading scorer is Derrick White with eight. Have a feeling Steve Kerr feels pretty good about that. – 9:52 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Derrick White’s game traveled. Picked up where he left off in the East finals. – 9:40 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Warriors very much in the ‘let Derrick White shoot 3s’ camp. But he’s making them pay right now. – 9:40 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Derrick White and Grant Williams in. Tatum and RWilliams out. #Celtics #Warriors – 9:21 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 1

Andrew Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds

Jordan Poole under 21.5 points + rebounds + assists

Steph Curry over 26.5 points

Derrick White over 8 points

Jayson Tatum under 26.5 points – 6:42 PM

More on this storyline

Draymond Green turned some heads after Game 1 by downplaying his concern after the defeat after a number of key Celtics delivered red-hot shooting performances from 3-point range on Thursday night. “They hit 21 threes, and Marcus Smart and Al Horford and Derrick White combined for 15 of them,” Green said. “The guys are good shooters, but they combined for, what, 15-for-23 from those guys, eh, you know, so, we’ll be fine.” -via Booth Newspapers / June 5, 2022

The past must be flushed away, and there’s no better mentor than Iguodala to preach that point to Poole. “He’s got to stay aggressive,” Kenny Atkinson said. “We’re not winning this thing without Jordan Poole. That’s just the truth of it, and he knows it.” -via NBC Sports / June 5, 2022

And it’s another thing to be a big piece to the puzzle of the Warriors’ success and their championship hopes at such a young age. “Just asking questions and getting his insight,” Poole said of his conversations with Iguodala. “Finding ways to learn from the film and my own team. Just trying to better myself as a player and the whole team.” -via NBC Sports / June 5, 2022