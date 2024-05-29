Derrick White’s dad Richard on seeing his son hit the series clinching bucket for the Boston Celtics

It is not every day that one gets to see one’s progeny nail a series-winning basket in the NBA postseason, but Richard White, father of star Celtics floor general Derrick White, got to do exactly that. In the Boston Celtics‘ 105-102 Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers, the elder White saw Derrick sink the clutch make after one of his rougher games in a while shooting the rock.

Richard took a moment to share how the experience was for him as a proud dad with some of the best seats in the house to his son’s monumental bucket going in for the Celtics. The folks over at CLNS Media put up a short interview with him on the topic.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what he had to say for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire