Derrick White’s best defensive play with the Boston Celtics from 2023-24

The Boston Celtics got one of the best seasons of Derrick White‘s career to date out of the University of Colorado alum in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season. White nearly matched his career high on offense with 15.2 points per game, and set new career record averages for his rebounding (4.2 per game), and blocks (1.2 per game) while logging 5.2 assists and a steal per game with the Celtics.

The Colorado native shot a career high from beyond the arc at volume this season, going 39.6% from behind the 3-point line this season. White also shot a solid 46.1% from the floor overall, and a sizzling 90.1% from the free throw line.

To help us reflect on his outstanding play for Boston this past season, the folks at NBC Sports Boston put together a highlight reel of his best defensive play.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see it.

