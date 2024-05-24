Derrick White baffled by Jaylen's All-NBA snub after 40-point Game 2

The Eastern Conference Finals have been all Jaylen Brown through the first two games as the Boston Celtics took a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers following Thursday night’s 126-110 Game 2 win. Brown followed up his 26-point Game 1 performance by nearly doubling it in Game 2 with 40 points.

Prior to tip-off, there was a lot of discussion about Brown being left off of an All-NBA team. While his coaches and teammates jumped to his defense by reaffirming that he should have gotten the All-NBA honor, Brown decided to let his game do the talking.

Along with his 40 points on 14 for 27 shooting, Brown also added five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Inspired by Brown’s performance, Celtics guard Derrick White joined NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin to let everyone know what he thought of his teammate’s All-NBA snub.

“He’s unreal,” White said of Brown, as seen in the video player above. “He 100 percent got snubbed. He’s been big-time for us all year on both sides of the court. Big-time snub — I don’t get it.”

Brown finished the regular season averaging 23 points on a career-high 49.9 percent conversion rate to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while also bringing his turnover numbers down to just 2.4 per contest.

An All-NBA spot wasn’t the only thing Brown was snubbed from according to White, who said Wednesday that Brown should have received an All-Defensive team nod as well.

“First off, JB definitely deserves it,” White said. “He was unreal this whole season, taking on that challenge. Whenever there’s a big name or big player, he wanted the challenge. He kind of set the tone for us the whole season and I think he definitely was deserving.”

Through the first 12 games of the playoffs, Brown is now averaging 24.8 points on a 54.4 percent clip while adding 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and just under a steal per game.

The Celtics will look to tighten their grip on the series as they head to Indiana for Game 3 against the Pacers on Saturday night.

