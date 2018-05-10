Derrick Rose is training at the Bulls' practice facility

Derrick Rose returned to his old stomping grounds to train in the offseason.

Don't get too excited, Bulls fans, but Derrick Rose is playing basketball in Chicago in a Bulls facility.

The former NBA MVP was spotted training at the Advocate Center, the Bulls' practice facility in Chicago.

Derrick Rose is training in the Bulls Advocate Center. (He trainer there last year too.) pic.twitter.com/1arMdMgO4K — Raejhon Johnson (@RaeJohnsonBC) May 9, 2018

Rose just finished a partial season with the Minnesota Timberwolves (a.k.a. the TimberBulls), playing under former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, and seemed to regain some of his former glory by averaging 14.2 points per game in five playoff games off the bench. He is now an unrestricted free agent.

Could this mean he is going to return to Chicago for another stint with the Bulls? Probably not.

Rose is, of course, a native Chicagoan and the Advocate Center opened in time for Rose's last two years with the Bulls. Both the city and the facility are familiar to Rose, which makes it an ideal place to train in the offseason. That surely won't stop hardcore Rose fans in Chicago from wishing it into an omen.