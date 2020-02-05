Derrick Rose planning to drop out of NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge

According to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose is dropping out of the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose plans to drop out of the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star weekend in hometown of Chicago, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

This is, of course, a huge disappointment for Bulls fans desperate for Rose and past Bulls to be involved in All-Star Weekend in any way possible.

Rose made a legit All-Star push, evidenced by his top-five finish in the first round of voting. Rose is having a solid season with the Pistons, averaging 18.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 49.8% shooting through 44 games.

Fans looking for their Chicago fix in the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend will have to settle for former Windy City Bulls guard Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets) and Chicago native Patrick Beverley (Los Angeles Clippers) in the Skills Challenge, and of course, Bulls leading scorer Zach LaVine in the 3-Point Contest. Rose's replacement has yet to be announced.

