Derrick Rose greeted with 'MVP' chant in Chicago while leading Timberwolves to victory

Derrick Rose is having some big moments for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

On Halloween, the 2011 league MVP scored a career-high 50 points complete with clutch shots in a close win over the Utah Jazz.

Just like old times … sort of

On Wednesday, he got to relive some of the feelings from his 2011 campaign with the Chicago Bulls as the United Center crowd showered him with an “MVP” chant as he helped lead the Timberwolves to a 119-94 win.

The moment happened late as Rose stood at the line with the Timberwolves leading 100-80 in a game Rose started as regular starting point guard Jeff Teague was sidelined by injury.

Rose made the most of his opportunity in the building he called home for seven seasons, tallying 24 points and eight assists as his Timberwolves dominated from the opening tip. Karl-Anthony Towns joined Rose on his big night with 20 points and 20 rebounds.

But Wednesday was about Rose, who showed flashes of his MVP form, including this circus shot in the first quarter.

Rose has found his shot in Minnesota

Rose is having his best season in years in Minnesota, averaging 18.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He’s shooting an astonishing 46.9 percent from 3-point distance, a career-high by a long shot for the 30.9 percent 3-point shooter. His 48.5 percent field-goal rate would mark the second best season of his career

Rose is coming off the bench but getting spot starts with frequent injuries to Teague, and he’s making the most of them.

In doing so on Wednesday, he made an adoring Chicago crowd remember better times for the Bulls.

