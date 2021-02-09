Derrick Rose 'grateful' to be returning to Knicks

Derrick Rose blue Pistons jersey

The Knicks posted Derrick Rose's first reaction to being traded to New York on Instagram on Monday night, and the former MVP seems excited to be back.

"It's about helping the young guys," Rose said, and that includes rookie PG Immanuel Quickley, who has broken out as one of the best picks in the 2020 draft.

With the Knicks fighting for a playoff spot, will the addition of Rose hurt or help the team?