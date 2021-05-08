Derrick Rose with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

Associated Press

Tom Wilson reached out to Artemi Panarin in the aftermath of the most talked about incident in hockey this week, and now he's ready to move on from his latest controversy. In his first interview since a scrum against New York that left Panarin injured, led to a $5,000 fine and sparked a fight-filled rematch two nights later, the Washington Capitals forward said Friday he's good to go after an upper-body injury and glad the Rangers star is doing better. "I’m feeling good," said Wilson, who appeared to have cuts on his right hand from a fight with Brendan Smith on Wednesday night.