Derrick Nix is reportedly a favorite to join the Auburn offensive staff in 2024

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze may not have to look far to find his next offensive assistant coach.

According to a report by Phillip Dukes of Auburn Undercover, Ole Miss wide receivers coach Derrick Nix is one of the most popular names to join Auburn’s staff ahead of the 2024 season.

The longtime positions coach, who has no relation to former Auburn quarterbacks Patrick and Bo Nix, has been with the Rebels since 2008 when he started as the running backs coach.

Nix stayed in that role until 2020 when he took over as the receivers coach. He added assistant head coach to his resume last season as well. During his time as the running backs coach, Nix helped develop future NFL players such as Brandon Bolden, Jordan Wilkins, and Dexter McCluster.

While none of the aforementioned trio were considered stars coming out of high school, Nix was able to work them into stars. That presence could prove huge for an Auburn team that consistently recruits talented running backs.

Nix was also been linked as a possible fit for the vacant offensive coordinator job. A move to OC could make more sense for the long-time positions coach, as it would be seen as a promotion instead of a “lateral move”.

He could also ease into the role with head coach Hugh Freeze reportedly taking over play calling duties in 2024.

Whether Nix replaces the recently resigned Cadillac Williams or takes over as the new offensive coordinator, his signing would be welcomed by an Auburn staff suddenly in flux.

With the recent retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Auburn has a chance to narrow the talent-gap between themselves and the Tide. That starts by building a great coaching staff.

