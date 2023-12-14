Derrick McLendon II declaring for 2024 NFL draft

The Colorado Buffaloes football program is adding players at a rapid rate once again with the majority coming on the offensive side of the ball, at least so far.

One of the big departures is outside linebacker Derrick McLendon II, a former Florida State Seminole who announced on Wednesday that he’ll be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

McLendon wrote a statement and posted it on X with a thank you message to both Florida State and Colorado:

“To the Buff and Seminole nation, I will cherish every moment that I created on Folsom Field and Bobby Bowden Field,” McLendon wrote. “These experiences helped build my integrity, sportsmanship, and pursuit of excellence. With that being said, I will be foregoing my last season of college football and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

McLendon had 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks with the Buffs and had 14 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022 with Florida State.

He has a lot of talent and the size to become a successful linebacker in the NFL.

