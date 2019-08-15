When it comes to showing emotion, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not someone who comes to mind. For the most part, he keeps a stoic look on his face through the good and the bad of a game. But once and awhile, the uncommon outburst does happen.

One of those moments included former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason during a matchup between the two sides in 2009.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a clip from "Bill Belichick: A Football Life" shows, Mason had made a catch near the Patriots side of the field and then dropped a few words to some people in his vicinity. That included Belichick, who did not take a liking to the words and fired back with some of his own.

"F--- you Mason," Belichick said. "Why don't we talk after the game, all right? Just shut the f--- up."

Clearly, the wideout received a NSFW filled comeback from the head coach, as Belichick was upset with what Mason had shouted out. But, as NBC Sports Boston learned in a recent interview with Mason, the initial talk was never meant for the long-time leader of the Patriots.

"Here's the thing: None of it was directed at Bill," Mason told NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran. "It all had to do with Dean Pees."

Turns out Mason was trying to throw some shade and mess around with a former college coach. To see Pees full explanation of the moment, you can read more here.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Derrick Mason says the words that angered Bill Belichick in 2009 weren't meant for him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington