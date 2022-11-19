Breaking News:

No. 3 Michigan stays undefeated, beats Illinois with FG in final seconds

Derrick Lewis reportedly hospitalized, UFC Fight Night 215 headliner vs. Serghei Spivac canceled mid-event

5
Mike Bohn
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded.

Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) reportedly was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. Word of Lewis going to the hospital first surfaced on Twitter.

According to cageside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald on the UFC Fight Night 215 broadcast, Lewis was forced out because of a “non-COVID, non-weight cutting illness.”

As a result of the change, the originally scheduled co-main event between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba was elevated to the final fight on the card.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Recommended Stories