Derrick Jones Jr. with the flush

Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.
An NFC executive had predicted to Yahoo Sports that the salary-cap bump wouldn't impact which players team considered tagging but would push some over the fence. The nine tags suggest that happened.
The Colts weren't going to let one of their core players hit free agency.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including possibly losing Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
Here's how everything shook out as the deadline came and went.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Seeking to highlight underrated gems across MLB, fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don shares his list of draft sleepers in the AL.
It's not a setback in Verlander's recovery. He just needs more build-up time.
Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito was the presumed Opening Day starter.
Acuña tore his ACL in the same knee during the 2021 season.
Almost 350 programs enter their conference tournaments with visions of securing an NCAA tournament bid.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
This is a must-win week for many fantasy basketball managers. Let Dan Titus provide the blueprint to success for Week 19.
Jorge Martin highlights a player to get excited about for each MLB fan base, and how they can impact fantasy baseball in 2024.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Like J.J. McCarthy, Nix and Penix each have very strong differing opinions about them. Unlike McCarthy, they don’t have the elements of age or a forecasted high ceiling working in their favor.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.