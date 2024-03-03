Derrick Jones Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he injured his knee against the Warriors.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
One personnel man noted that he saw Caleb Williams gravitate toward Odunze on more than one occasion this week, a reality that has likely fed into buzz that the Bears could maneuver to pair Odunze with Williams.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It appears the Cowboys are moving on from Smith after 13 seasons.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
The Eagles save a lot on the cap by cutting Byard, who played just 11 games for Philadelphia.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
Teams continue to hesitate to pay big money to running backs, and many around the league don't see that changing anytime soon.
The Eagles successfully executed the play 92.5% of the time during the 2023 regular season.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.